Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Street Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

