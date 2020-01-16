Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FPE. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.09 ($43.13).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at €39.70 ($46.16) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.88 and its 200 day moving average is €34.46. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.