Funko Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,578 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 935% compared to the typical volume of 249 put options.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $772.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. Funko has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Funko by 2,990.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 1,239,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 307,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after buying an additional 588,798 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 230,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 126,886 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

