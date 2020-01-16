Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,364.80 ($17.95).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 152.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,408.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,236.48. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 490 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $0.50. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other Future news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, with a total value of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 160,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £770,088.30 ($1,013,007.50).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

