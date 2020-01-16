FY2019 Earnings Estimate for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.30. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

