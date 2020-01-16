FY2019 Earnings Forecast for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Issued By KeyCorp

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,648 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after buying an additional 1,705,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 464,366 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 256,003 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

