FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lifted by Svb Leerink

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.94) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.98). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($7.54) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

ALNY stock opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,317 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,651. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

