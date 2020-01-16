FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

COG opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 141,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

