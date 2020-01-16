FY2019 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $6,541,065.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,292,385 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PBF Energy by 82.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 528,380 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 13,332.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 67,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 66,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,890,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

