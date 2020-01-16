FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sogou Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Sogou in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. 86 Research downgraded shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Shares of SOGO opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Sogou has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sogou’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sogou by 153.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 88.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

