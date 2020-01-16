FY2019 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.70.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$34.82 and a twelve month high of C$46.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 42.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.