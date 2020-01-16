FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Cut by Analyst

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.35.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.93. The firm has a market cap of $460.00 million and a PE ratio of 15.31. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$3.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$686,735.14. Also, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 37,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$296,400.60. Insiders have sold 186,900 shares of company stock valued at $350,304 over the last quarter.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

