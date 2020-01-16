FY2019 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Decreased by KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 476.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $734,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,077 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

