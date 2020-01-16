FY2019 EPS Estimates for Urogen Pharma Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urogen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($4.92) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.45). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $659.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $55,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

