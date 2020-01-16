Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.80

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.72, with a volume of 2089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

THRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

