GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

