Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells C$23,430.00 in Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Robert J. Potter sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$23,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$63,627.30.

Shares of HTL stock opened at C$1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.07 million and a PE ratio of 52.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.25.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

