HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 430,300 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

In other news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCI opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $368.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $51.30.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.