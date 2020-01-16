Head-To-Head Comparison: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $149.88 million 6.91 -$10.84 million $1.18 34.75 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upland Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Upland Software and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 8 0 3.00 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.19%. Given Upland Software’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -8.9, indicating that its share price is 990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -11.31% 21.45% 5.82% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Upland Software beats Iveda Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

