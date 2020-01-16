Head-To-Head Contrast: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Arch Capital Group (NYSE:ACGL)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Financial Group and Arch Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Capital Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

American Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Arch Capital Group has a consensus price target of $42.79, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given American Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Arch Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Arch Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 8.43% 12.83% 1.11% Arch Capital Group 21.97% 10.31% 3.15%

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Capital Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of American Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Financial Group and Arch Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $7.15 billion 1.39 $530.00 million $8.40 13.08 Arch Capital Group $5.45 billion 3.28 $757.97 million $2.20 20.02

Arch Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Financial Group. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employers' liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workers' compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. The company's Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to mortgage originators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

