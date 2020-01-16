Head-To-Head Contrast: Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) versus Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) and Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Down has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Weatherford International and Deep Down, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 0 0 0 0 N/A Deep Down 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and Deep Down’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion 0.00 -$2.81 billion ($0.59) -0.03 Deep Down $16.17 million 0.64 -$4.74 million N/A N/A

Deep Down has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Deep Down’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -68.93% N/A -13.49% Deep Down -18.65% -8.89% -6.50%

Summary

Weatherford International beats Deep Down on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, wellsite consultancy, and open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and related services through a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International plc was founded in 1972 and is based in Huston, Texas. On July 1, 2019, Weatherford International, plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Deep Down Company Profile

Deep Down, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services. It also provides project management and engineering; spooling; testing and commissioning; storage management; ROV and ROV tooling services comprising platform inspection, platform installation and abandonment, search and recovery, salvage, subsea sampling and intervention, telecommunication cable inspection, anchor handling, ROV consulting and project management, ROV pilots and technicians, and underwater cinematography services; and recovered subsea distribution assets refurbishment and repurposing services, as well as offers support for offshore interventions. In addition, the company offers installation support equipment, and component parts and assemblies for subsea distribution systems, including flying leads, umbilical hardware, installation aids, riser isolation valves and subsea isolation valves, and buoyancy and non-helical umbilical products. It serves oil and gas companies, subsea equipment manufacturers, subsea equipment installation contractors, offshore drilling contractors, engineering and construction companies, and other companies involved in maritime operations. Deep Down, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

