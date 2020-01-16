Head to Head Review: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) versus Sothebys (NASDAQ:BID)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Sothebys (NYSE:BID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Radware and Sothebys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 0 0 N/A Sothebys 0 4 0 0 2.00

Sothebys has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. Given Sothebys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sothebys is more favorable than Radware.

Risk & Volatility

Radware has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sothebys has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Sothebys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 9.33% 7.41% 4.92% Sothebys 10.47% 28.39% 5.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sothebys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radware and Sothebys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $234.40 million 5.12 $11.73 million $0.29 88.28 Sothebys $1.04 billion 2.56 $108.63 million $2.48 22.98

Sothebys has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Sothebys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sothebys beats Radware on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks. In addition, the company provides art advisory service. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing Sotheby's International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its Sotheby's brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. Sotheby's was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

