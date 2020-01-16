Head to Head Review: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazard 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lazard has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.48%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lazard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75% Lazard 12.29% 50.66% 7.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Lazard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.09 -$24.28 million $1.17 18.13 Lazard $2.88 billion 1.60 $527.13 million $4.16 10.57

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sculptor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lazard beats Sculptor Capital Management on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

