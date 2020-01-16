Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 21st

Health Catalyst’s (NASDAQ:HCAT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Health Catalyst had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $182,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of Health Catalyst’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of HCAT opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $5,682,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $4,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.