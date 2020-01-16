Heartland Express, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Heartland Express in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heartland Express by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heartland Express by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

