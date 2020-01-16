Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

HXL opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 147,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

