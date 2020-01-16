Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.43

Media headlines about Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hexcel earned a news impact score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Hexcel’s analysis:

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.