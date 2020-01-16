HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HFC. Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

NYSE:HFC opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

