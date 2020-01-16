Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $224.59 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31. The company has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

