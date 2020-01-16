Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.23. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

