Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

HD stock opened at $224.59 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.23. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.