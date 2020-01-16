Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after buying an additional 9,370,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after buying an additional 478,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,615,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

NYSE:HD opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day moving average of $222.23. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

