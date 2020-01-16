Homeserve (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSV. Peel Hunt raised Homeserve to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price (up previously from GBX 1,350 ($17.76)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.89) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94).

Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.07) on Monday. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 864.50 ($11.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,311 ($17.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,262.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,181.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

