Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Honda Motor stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $34.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

