Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 403 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after acquiring an additional 427,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 29.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,201 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Shares of C stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.