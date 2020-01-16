Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.85. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.