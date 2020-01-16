Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

SPYD stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

