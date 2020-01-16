Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 176 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Water Works by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.00. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

