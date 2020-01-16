Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Raytheon in the second quarter worth approximately $78,321,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of RTN stock opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $158.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.