Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,999,000 after purchasing an additional 186,282 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 477,914.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 425,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after buying an additional 425,344 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,036,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $217.62 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1513 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

