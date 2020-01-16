Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $443,415,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $184.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total value of $720,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

