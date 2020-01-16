Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPGB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 254.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,135 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,843,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 181,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPGB opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $12.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.45%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

