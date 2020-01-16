Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMF opened at $41.33 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.5206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

