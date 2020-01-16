Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $613,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NYSE:EMR opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

