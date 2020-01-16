Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMV. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.7238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2%.

