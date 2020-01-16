Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,157,220 shares of company stock worth $135,771,433 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.58 on Thursday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

