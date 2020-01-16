Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.01. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $124.38 and a 12-month high of $219.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

