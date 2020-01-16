Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

