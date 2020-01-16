Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 27,863 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,863 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $138.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.13.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

