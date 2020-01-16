Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.